The Department of Defense announced the death of a soldier who was supporting Operation Inherent Resolve.

According to a release, Spc. Ryan Dennis Orin Riley, 22, from Richmond, Kentucky, died April 20, 2019 in Ninawa Province, Iraq, from a non-combat related incident.

The incident is under investigation.

Riley was assigned to 2nd Battalion, 32nd Field Artillery Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), Fort Campbell, Kentucky.