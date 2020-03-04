Department of Education Maintains Funding for Rural, Low-Income Schools

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) joined 21 of his Senate colleagues in writing U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos to express concern with a sudden decision by the Department that would have jeopardized funding eligibility for more than 800 rural, low-income schools, including some in Kentucky. Following the release of the letter, Secretary DeVos announced the Department will reverse course and maintain this critical funding for the rural schools for another year.

The Department’s initial change in eligibility for the Rural Low-Income Schools (RLIS) program -- which was implemented without notice to Congress and after funding for the Fiscal Year 2020 was already appropriated -- would have reduced the amount of federal funding Kentucky schools receive through the program.

In the letter, the Senators objected to a change in how the Department determines which rural schools are eligible for funding through the RLIS program. RLIS is one of two programs funded by the Rural Education Achievement Program (REAP), which helps rural schools overcome the increased expenses often caused by geographic isolation.

“Geography should be a class in school, not a barrier to Kentucky students’ educational opportunities,” said Senator McConnell. “I’m proud to continue advocating for rural Kentucky schools to help them overcome many of the unique challenges they face. As the only congressional leader not from New York or California, I see it as my responsibility to look out for Middle America and most especially Kentucky. With a bipartisan group of Senators, I urged the Trump administration to continue giving rural students every opportunity to learn and grow and to maintain the funding eligibility that many rural schools have come to rely on. I am pleased Secretary DeVos listened to our concerns, and I look forward to continue to work with her to ensure members of our Commonwealth’s next generation reach their full potential.”

“Since 2002, rural schools across the nation have relied on these additional flexible funds to purchase supplies and make technology upgrades; expand curricular offerings, such as in reading, physical education, music, and art; provide distance learning opportunities; fund transportation; and support professional development activities. Without any chance to prepare, this abrupt change in RLIS eligibility will force many rural school districts to forgo essential activities and services,” the Senators wrote. “The Department’s decision has created a funding cliff for hundreds of rural, low-income schools that are already balancing tight budgets…REAP helps deliver an equitable and enriching education to thousands of students living in rural America. We strongly encourage you to rescind this new interpretation and to work with Congress to serve students in rural communities.”