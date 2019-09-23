Department of Labor awards $3.7 million grant to former Blackjewel miners

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says the Department of Labor will award a grant to miners in Harlan County.

The grant will provide employment and training services.

Harlan County Judge Executive Dan Mosley said the grant will complement grassroots efforts.

“The need for critical investments like this grant to further miners’ education and training is a necessity," Mosley said. "This goes hand in hand with work we’re doing at the local level to further diversify our economy and provide long-term sustainable employment."

Former Blackjewel miners have been camping on train tracks in protest of the bankrupt coal company since late July. They say they won't leave until they're paid.

A judge ruled that if negotiations between representatives for Blackjewel and the miners cannot come to an agreement by October, a federal magistrate will step in to mediate.

