The Kentucky National guard is hosting a departure ceremony for Kentucky Guardsmen deploying to the Middle East.

Over 150 soldiers in the Owensboro-based 206th Engineer Battalion will deploy to the region in support of Operation Inherent Resolve. The unit was last deployed in 2006 as part of Operation Iraqi Freedom.

The departure ceremony will be Thursday July 25 at 2:00 p.m. at the Owensboro Convention Center.