Deputies: 14-year-old girl kidnapped by woman with no pants

Deputies in Kentucky say a 14-year-old teenage girl escaped after she was kidnapped by a woman who wasn't wearing any pants.

News outlets reported Tuesday that the girl told deputies she was on her way to visit her friend’s house last week when a woman jumped out of the woods and grabbed her.

Fifty-year-old Kimberly Phelps has been charged with attempted kidnapping of a minor and booked into a county detention center.

Court records shows Phelps was charged with disorderly conduct in March for pushing employees at a Walgreens while intoxicated.

