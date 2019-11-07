Deputies: Child left with non-compliant sex offender in Knox County

A mother is facing charges in Knox County after deputies say she left her 7-year-old daughter with a non-compliant sex offender.

Whitney F. Lawson was arrested on Oct. 29 on two bench warrants.

The next day, deputies learned that 28-year-old Lawson left her daughter with Michael Dale Campbell.

Deputies found 35-year-old Campbell with the child in the Knox County Detention Center's parking lot.

Deputies confirmed he was not registered as a sex offender. He was arrested and charged for not registering.

Lawson has also been charged with endangering the welfare of a minor.

Deputies contacted the Department of Child Based Services, and the child was released to a family member.