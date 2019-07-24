Deputies: Oregon woman pours alcohol into employee’s mouth at Taco Bell drive-thru, sergeant was behind her

An Oregon woman was charged in what deputies are calling the “weirdest DUII arrest of the weekend.”

Deputies say 23-year-old Elianna Aguilar-Aguilar rolled through a Taco Bell drive-thru around 1:20 a.m. Saturday, reached through the open window and poured alcohol into an employees mouth while remaining in her car

In line behind the 23-year-old was a sergeant.

Aguilar-Aguilar was arrested and booked into jail on DUII charges. Deputies say she had a .12 BAC.

In Oregon, DUII reportedly stands for Driving Under the Influence of Intoxicants.

The incident happened at the Taco Bell on SW 185th and Walker Road in Beaverton.

