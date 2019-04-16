Deputies: Woman arrested for teaching while drunk at middle school in Scott County

A woman is behind bars after deputies say she was teaching while drunk at a Scott County middle school.

Brook Ellen West (Scott County Detention Center)

An arrest citation said Brook Ellen West, 32, was arrested Monday after she admitted to authorities she took four vodka shots around 11 a.m. A student at Royal Spring Middle School said West was yelling and cursing at students.

Deputies say West, who is a substitute teacher, smelled like alcohol and was unsteady on her feet. She had a .317 blood alcohol content when she took a breathalyzer test.

The students in the classroom were ages 11-13.

West is charged with alcohol intoxication in a public place and endangering the welfare of a minor. She was placed in the Scott County Detention Center.

Scott County Schools said in a statement to WKYT:

"On Monday, April 15, 2019, a substitute reported to Royal Spring Middle School to fill a half-day opening in the afternoon. The substitute demonstrated erratic behavior. School staff acted immediately upon learning of this behavior. Scott County Sheriff’s Department escorted the substitute off school grounds later charging her with alcohol intoxication. The individual is no longer employed by Scott County Schools in any capacity."