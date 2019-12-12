Deputies arrest fugitive in Metcalfe County

METCALFE COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) -- Deputies in Metcalfe County capture fugitive.
According to police, around 2 PM on Thursday, they saw a white man near Branstetter Park Old Trace Road in Summer Shade.
Officials believed the man fit the description of Anthony Marrs.
The man then fled into the residence.
Marrs was a known fugitive from police.
Officials then went to the home and found Marrs hiding in the attic.
Marrs was arrested, he is facing a theft charge, s trafficking charge, and a possession charge.
Marrs was also served with a probation violation warrant