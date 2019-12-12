Deputies arrest fugitive in Metcalfe County

By  | 
Posted:  | 
Updated: Thu 11:12 PM, Dec 12, 2019

METCALFE COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) -- Deputies in Metcalfe County capture fugitive.

According to police, around 2 PM on Thursday, they saw a white man near Branstetter Park Old Trace Road in Summer Shade.

Officials believed the man fit the description of Anthony Marrs.

The man then fled into the residence.

Marrs was a known fugitive from police.

Officials then went to the home and found Marrs hiding in the attic.

Marrs was arrested, he is facing a theft charge, s trafficking charge, and a possession charge.

Marrs was also served with a probation violation warrant

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus