Deputies arrest fugitive in Metcalfe County

Deputies in Metcalfe County capture fugitive.

According to police, around 2 PM on Thursday, they saw a white man near Branstetter Park Old Trace Road in Summer Shade.

Officials believed the man fit the description of Anthony Marrs.

The man then fled into the residence.

Marrs was a known fugitive from police.

Officials then went to the home and found Marrs hiding in the attic.

Marrs was arrested, he is facing a theft charge, s trafficking charge, and a possession charge.

Marrs was also served with a probation violation warrant