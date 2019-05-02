Deputies looking for man in connection to drug arrest after fleeing from officials

Deputies are looking for a man in connection to a drug arrest.

The Warren County Sheriff's Office says on Tuesday, they tried stopping a Mazda hatchback driven by Darren Winn who has outstanding warrants.

Police say Winn did not stop and fled at a high rate of speed on the bypass headed toward Louisville Road,

Deputies say the car made a left turn on Double Springs Road when Winn bailed from the moving car and ran into the tree line.

Authorities are still looking for Winn.

Officials say a passenger in the car, Jamie Basham, was arrested.

K-9 kilo alerted the deputies to drugs in the car.

Basham is facing charges of hindering prosecution, among others.

 
