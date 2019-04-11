Deputies looking for man who escaped from Barren County Detention Center

Barren County officials are searching for a man who escaped from the detention center.

According to deputies, Shannon Wyatt was transported to the Barren County Detention Center by the Allen County Jailer.

Officials say, while Wyatt was in the holding room waiting to be processed, Wyatt escaped through a door that was not secured by a law enforcement officer. The door led to the Sally Port where Wyatt was able to then exit.

If you have any information on Wyatt's whereabouts, contact Jailer Aaron Bennett at (270) 646-5948.