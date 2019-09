While performing a search warrant on Greer Road in Payneville, Kentucky Deputy Chris Hulsey got into a physical altercation with a suspect.

After the altercation, Hulsey had an apparent medical issue, prompting two detectives on scene to perform CPR.

Hulsey was transported to Harrison County Hospital in Corydon, Indiana where he was pronounced dead.

The case is currently under further investigation pending medical review to determine an official cause of death.