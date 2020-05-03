Derby ticket fundraiser for Down Syndrome of South Central Kentucky

How would you like to win tickets to the Kentucky Derby and also help support a local nonprofit?

Down Syndrome of South-Central Kentucky has partnered with F.G.H Clothiers to sell twenty dollar tickets to be entered into a drawing to win tickets to the Kentucky Oak and Kentucky Derby races in September.

"They approached us about the possibility of doing this and it was just kind of an easy fit because why not. Now there are so many nonprofits and different organizations that cannot fundraise right now. We have been blessed enough to where we still have a lot of good clients that are still able to help us out during this time and so why would we not go ahead and push some of that towards them," said Tyler Brown, F.G.H Clothiers.

One hundred percent of the proceeds for all ticket sales will go to Down Syndrome of South-Central Kentucky.

"We kind of wanted to bring some happiness and hope to the community and go ahead and offer these up. So if someone donates $20 for every $20 they donate we are going to enter their names in to win those tickets," said Stephanie Morton, executive director DSSKY.

There is a limited number of slots for tickets.

Donations can be made through FHG (Venmo/PayPal) or directly to DSSKY by stopping by the Buddy House Monday through Thursday from 10 am to 2 pm.