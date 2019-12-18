Direct TV customers may soon be able to watch local news in south central Kentucky.

Good news for hometowns all over south central Kentucky.

It appears there will be a deal reached to require Direct TV to finally provide their customers with their local TV stations like WBKO, instead of making them watch news from stations thousands of miles away.

Second District Congressman Brett Guthrie from Bowling Green is thrilled that you will get local news, sports, and weather again.

"A lot of times in our area where there's a storm coming," said Guthrie, "and we'll turn on the news and you can watch where the storm's coming, watching the great weather stuff on WBKO specifically, your television station."

"I've been where it's said, 'Ooh it's coming right over here. We need to take cover.' And that's how direct it is when you watch the weather and WBKO. And so now people are gonna have access to that that have satellite."

No specific word yet on when the deal will be reached.