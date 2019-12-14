Director of local soccer program gives back to refugee kids

Volunteers gathered at Journey Church Saturday afternoon to help make a difference this holiday season.

"I have been collecting donations of soccer equipment of athletic gear and we are putting all those things together and wrapping them up and we are going to deliver the door to door to kids in the lee point apartments," said Zach Salchli, Director.

The kids receiving these packages are getting so much more than new shoes, clothes, and toys.

"This is huge for the kids because one of the things we are trying to do is breakdown the barrier to the access to play soccer and so one of those things is not having cleats and not having shin guards and not having socks. So having those things gives them the opportunity to play a game that they love to play, but they don't always have the opportunity to do so," said Zach Salchli, Director.

Making a difference in each kids life and helping them feel like they have a place.

"Getting to work with them and getting to know these kids and their families and really becoming immersed in the community I know the needs of the community and I really want to try to give back and soccer is this great game. It's the worlds game," said Zach Salchli, Director.

Giving back and showing the meaning of the holiday season.