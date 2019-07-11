Disabled veteran says man attacked, robbed him on Oklahoma City bus

Police want to speak to two people caught on surveillance cameras moments before a veteran with disabilities was allegedly attacked and robbed while exiting an Oklahoma City bus.

Veteran Johnny Neely, 61, says he was targeted and robbed on an Oklahoma City bus in a violent incident that made him afraid to use public transport. (Source: KFOR/Tribune/CNN)

Veteran Johnny Neely, 61, says he was targeted and robbed on an Embark bus in a violent incident that left him afraid to take public transport again.

"When I have to get on [the] bus... it makes me real nervous because I don’t know if this guy will be on there. I don’t know if something will happen,” Neely said.

Neely says he was on the bus when it stopped because there were too many people on it.

“I guess the feller on board the bus was pretty mad. I guess I was in his way,” Neely said.

According to the police report, as Neely was getting off the bus, one of the suspects started yelling at him saying, “Veterans think they’re better than everyone else.” He went on to say, “You don’t know who I am.”

"He was screaming that, and then, he swatted at my head. When he did, I said, ‘I’ll dial 911.’ I went to dial 911 on my phone, and he knocked it out of my hands and then stomped on it and then took it with him,” Neely said.

Neely says he was screaming for help, hoping the bus driver or another passenger would call 911, but no one did – until a kind woman across the street noticed and called police.

The veteran says he was afraid he was going to die.

"Fortunately, the victim is expected to be OK. He did suffer some minor injuries, but he will be all right,” said Sgt. Megan Morgan with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

Police want to speak with a man and woman seen on bus surveillance cameras who may be connected to the alleged attack. They have asked the public for help identifying them.

Neely says the terrifying ordeal is still haunting him.

"Could something else happen to the next person that would be a lot worse than me?” he said.

Officials with the bus company say at the time Neely was allegedly attacked, some passengers were being transferred from one bus to another and were all the way off the bus, 15 yards away. The bus drivers say they didn’t hear the veteran calling for help.

