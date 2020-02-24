Distracted Driving -- Looking past the texts, other distractions on the road

Every time we get behind the wheel, we're at risk of becoming a statistic. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, in 2017 alone distracted driving claimed over 3,000 lives; but that cell phone isn't the only thing causing distractions.

"The giant in the room as far as distracted driving is the smart phones, there's no two ways about it. But there are also other things that we need to talk about. Fatigue is a massive problem -- Obviously anyone under the influence of something whether it's legal medications, or illegal medications or alcohol.. That is also a major distraction problem because you can't think properly," says professional race car driver and distracted driving educator, Andy Pilgrim.

"Anything that takes your mind away from driving is a distraction. Nowadays, you have hands-free phone calls that people think are safe. They're not safe, it still has your mind on the phone call," says Pilgrim. "While you're doing the hands-free phone call, you can be drinking your coffee from Starbucks, you can be trying to mess with the infotainment system all while you're on your phone call. It's multiple distractions simultaneously at many times."

"I encourage all parents that I talk to all over the states to please be more aware of your distracted driving whenever your children are in the vehicle because they're learning from you every time you drive with them in the car," said Pilgrim.

