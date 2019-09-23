DISTRACTED DRIVING: Rep. Steve Sheldon talks new bill, Kentucky Hands free Law; BGPD say 'Put the phone down!'

"Most drivers these days, they understand drunk driving is dangerous. They understand speeding is dangerous," says State Representative, Steve Sheldon. They understand any type of distracted driving, like not wearing seat belts is dangerous. But there's a new danger out there, and that's distracted driving."

Cell Phones.

Whether you want to admit it or not, we're glued to them. But it's not the only distraction on the roadways. We adjust the air temperature, change the radio station. (And some of us are eating behind the wheel or applying make-up.)

These distractions are quickly becoming the leading cause of death for teenagers according to statistics from the CDC. Many states are quickly adopting new practices for preventing these deaths, and officials say cell phones are the leading distractor.

(R) 17th District State Representative Steven Sheldon was in 13 News' Studio to talk about his new bill he is proposing.

"Specifically we are trying to make sure that people do not hold a cell phone in their hand at all. We want them to use a wireless feature in their car. There's over 3,000 fatalities annually because of distracted driving and nine people everyday die."

Officer John Deeb with the Bowling Green Police Department says it can be difficult to enforce cell phone laws because it can be hard to prove that the person was using their phones.

But he says he sees people with there heads down on the road, and it's dangerous.

"I see people all the time their phone is glued in front of their face while they're driving down the road. It's dangerous," says Officer Deeb. "For the certain law that's prescribed for texting and driving, you have to prove that someone is texting."

Sheldon says he is working on a new bill that he has decided to co-sponsor with another state representative and says strengthening offenses would be included in his new legislation.

"Right now we have in the law I have sponsored this with another representative, James Tipton. We've agreed on the first set of offenses, as of now. First offense is $100, second offense is a couple two-hundred dollars," said Sheldon. "There's ways that people can get out of that by going to school. But I'll be honest, I would expect this to go to committee and probably be amended to where those penalties are a little harsher than that."

So the next time you find yourself with your phone in your hand for any reason you might be paying some big fines for that small device. But it's saving your life, and others around you. Be responsible. You might think you're a good driver until the unthinkable happens to you.

Is it your life for a phone?

"When you're driving a motor vehicle put the phone down, it can wait," says Officer Deeb.