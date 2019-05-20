State Lawmakers speak about the dangers of distracted driving

Distracted Driving claims thousands of lives each year. These distractions include taking your eyes off the road, taking your hands off the wheel or taking your mind off driving.

Everyday 9 people lose their lives from distracted driving. How much are you willing to lose to send a message.

Patti Minter says "was that text really worth it"

Distracted driving is a problem that is catching lawmakers attention.

Representative Steve Sheldon said "This is a national problem . It's a crisis that we need to be aware of"

According to the DMV website distracted drivers claim the lives of over 3,000 lives in a year.

But distractions don't always include cell phones

Steve Sheldon says "they talk about makeup and they talk about eating."

Patti minter added that she's noticed "a lot of dogs while driving."

Currently it is against the law to text and drive and can result in a ticket. However officials are brainstorming how to further discourage this deadly behavior.

Steve Sheldon said "Maybe what part of what we could do as a legislature would be maybe increase the fines. Make it hurt a little bit more when people do get caught.

For the future think would it really be worth sending that text message if it costs someone's life?