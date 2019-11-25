Distracted driver pleads guilty to Bowling Green injury hit-and-run

Monday in Warren Circuit Court Alexis Ogles pleaded guilty to hitting and hurting 15-year-old Jada Rigsby with her car, as Rigsby walked along Industrial Drive the night of June 8, 2018. Rigsby was flown to Vanderbilt in Critical but Stable condition.

Ogles confessed to police that she was looking down at her phone when she hit Rigsby, then drove off.

Ogles entered an Alford Plea to second degree assault, which means she does not admit any guilt, but agrees that the commonwealth has enough evidence to convict her. She also pleaded guilty to leaving the scene of an accident and tampering with evidence..

Warren Commonwealth's Attorney Chris Cohron is recommending a 12-year prison sentence for Ogles. Her final sentencing is set for January 27, 2020.

