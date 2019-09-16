Distracted driving and the importance of education

Learning how to become a good driver is a process one must learn early in their driving career.

That's why WBKO is partnering with organizations in the community to educate teen drivers about the dangers of distracted driving.

According to the CDC motor vehicle crashes are the leading cause of death for U.S. teens. That's why there's a growing movement to educate young drivers early.

"I think education is the key, says Warren County Attorney Amy Milliken. "When you're behind the wheel of a car, you're essentially driving a weapon. And so you must put down that phone. Even making a telephone call or certainly checking social media when you take your eyes off the road for just a mere second - it can destroy a life."

Kentucky State Police say it's news no family wants to receive.

"That's the hardest part of our job in my opinion," says KSP Trooper Daniel Priddy. "The hardest part is to see the pain on the families' faces. Especially in collisions that could have been prevented."

So put the phone down because it can wait.

An accident can be the result of someone else's negligence. That's why it's always important to be alert and aware, no matter how well of a driver you think you are.