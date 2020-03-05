Professional race car driver Andy Pilgrim is Bowling Green's expert on distracted driving.

Andy says, "Distracted driving is a choice."

Whether it be human error, "You can turn off your cell phone, you do not have to text. You do not have to eat in the car, etc," says Andy.

Or hazards while on the road.

"Areas where you've got potentially no side walks, you've got shrubbery blocking views. You've got houses blocking views. When you combine that with distractions, you have a big problem," said Andy.

Stay safe, stay alive, don't text and drive!

For more tips from Andy's distracted driving series, click on the video below!