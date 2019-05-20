District Tournament Results

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) --- Results from district tournaments involving high school baseball teams and high school softball teams from South Central Kentucky on Monday, May 20.

High School Baseball:

14th District Tournament:

Warren Central------7
Warren East------1

10th District Tournament:

Muhlenberg County----5
McLean County-----4

12th District Tournament:

Butler County-----6
Edmonson County-----5

Grayson County------10
Trinity (Whitesville)------0

13th District Tournament:

Franklin-Simpson----11
Todd County Central-----1

Logan County-----15
Russellville-----0

15th District Tournament:

ACS-----5
Monroe County----1

16th District Tournament:

Cumberland County----4
Metcalfe County-----1

Russell County----12
Clinton County----2

20th District Tournament:

Taylor County---11
Adair County----0

High School Softball:

14th District Tournament:

Bowling Green---7
Warren Central---0

10th District Tournament:

Ohio County---10
McLean County---0

13th District Tournament:

Logan County---11
Todd County Central---1

Franklin-Simpson----7
Russellville----2

16th District Tournament:

Metcalfe County---14
Cumberland County---2

Russell County---12
Clinton County---2

20th District Tournament:

Marion County---11
Adair County---10

 
