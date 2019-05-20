District Tournament Results

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) --- Results from district tournaments involving high school baseball teams and high school softball teams from South Central Kentucky on Monday, May 20.
High School Baseball:
14th District Tournament:
Warren Central------7
Warren East------1
10th District Tournament:
Muhlenberg County----5
McLean County-----4
12th District Tournament:
Butler County-----6
Edmonson County-----5
Grayson County------10
Trinity (Whitesville)------0
13th District Tournament:
Franklin-Simpson----11
Todd County Central-----1
Logan County-----15
Russellville-----0
15th District Tournament:
ACS-----5
Monroe County----1
16th District Tournament:
Cumberland County----4
Metcalfe County-----1
Russell County----12
Clinton County----2
20th District Tournament:
Taylor County---11
Adair County----0
High School Softball:
14th District Tournament:
Bowling Green---7
Warren Central---0
10th District Tournament:
Ohio County---10
McLean County---0
13th District Tournament:
Logan County---11
Todd County Central---1
Franklin-Simpson----7
Russellville----2
16th District Tournament:
Metcalfe County---14
Cumberland County---2
Russell County---12
Clinton County---2
20th District Tournament:
Marion County---11
Adair County---10