Divers move mussels down Green River at Mammoth Cave National Park

Mammoth Cave National Park is in the middle of a freshwater mussel relocation project this week.

It takes plenty of oxygen and long hours to move mussels away from the Green River Ferry.

"Some river systems you can go and you'll be lucky if you'll ever find 20 species in the whole river, where we're finding -- we're up to over 26 species right here in this spot. And overall there's probably in any one area you can find 30 to 40 mussel species and I think over 50 species overall in the Green River system," said Chad Lewis, malacologist with Lewis Environmental Consulting, who does mussel surveys and relocation across the country

By Wednesday, they'd come across 2 endangered types -- at least 2,000 mussels altogether.

"We're going to keep looking until we keep finding them," said Lewis.

It's all in preparation for upcoming construction to the Green River Ferry crossing this summer, which will require dredging of the river.

"By extending our ramps, it's going to allow us to operate when the water level gets to these lower levels and when we normally have to shut down, we'll be able to remain open," said Molly Schroer, the public information officer of Mammoth Cave National Park.

The park will also be adding a new ferry to allow for more weight to be carried.

"We like to somewhat say we're somehow two parks in one -- we've got the underground park and then the above ground," said Schroer.

Freshwater mussels play an important role to the river's health.

"They're what people consider an indicator species. They indicate the health of your river. They're -- some people like to say the canary in the coalmine," Lewis said.

"Mussels are -- they're basically -- they're your filtration system of the river," he explained.

When the day is done, the team sorts them out by species, and record the numbers.

They'll keep doing that for the next couple days, as they explore the other side of the river.

The park says they'll be starting the construction project June 17, which will close the ferry crossing until its completion in November of this year.