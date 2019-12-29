Do you have a plan to stay safe as you celebrate New Year's?

New Years Eve is quickly approaching so here's a reminder to avoid getting behind the wheel of a vehicle after consuming alcohol.

Before going out for the night make sure you have a designated driver. If you are unable to get a designated driver, have an alternative plan to get home by using services like Lyft or Uber.

Remember that if you make the choice to drink and drive not only do you risk your life but also everyone else who is also out on the roadways.

"There is a lot of potential for drinking and driving and driving under the influence to increase. People need to understand how dangerous that is. It can cause not only harm to yourself but to people in your vehicle and other vehicles as well so drinking and driving is not something that should be taken lightly, " said Wes Watt, Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, PIO.

Law enforcement officers will be out on New Year's Eve and will be looking out for those who could be under the influence and driving.

