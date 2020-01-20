Do you have what it takes to join the Bowling Green Police Department?

Do you have what it takes to be the next Bowling Green Police Officer?

On Tuesday January 21, from 5:30 p.m. til 8 p.m., BGPD are hosting a recruitment open house at the station, where you can ask questions from seasoned officers about how to become a member of the law enforcement team.

"People that are interested in applying to become a police officer can come to the station here. We'll have various people from all of our divisions such as detectives in training and other special assignments that we have such as motorcycles and bicycles and our critical response team. They will all be here that you can ask questions for, they can tell you more about the assignments and how they work," said Ronnie Ward with the Bowling Green Police Department.

To learn more about the job, how to get involved and how to apply visit BGKY.ORG for a list of requirements.