Doctor accused of social distancing confrontation arrested

A Kentucky doctor has been arrested, accused of choking a teenage girl while confronting a group of young people about social distancing.

A video of the incident went viral over the weekend. Louisville Metro police say 57-year-old Dr. John Rademaker was arrested Tuesday and charged with strangulation and harassment with physical contact.

Southern Indiana Anesthesia Consultants said the physician in the video has been placed on administrative leave. The video shows a man putting his hands around the neck of a teenager.

Rademaker was released on his own recognizance pending an arraignment in May. Court records didn't list an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

