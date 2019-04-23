Man donates Corvettes to the Advanced Motorsports Foundation

Local students interested in technical careers have a brighter future, thanks to donations from a man who considers himself a Corvette enthusiast.

The Advanced Motorsports Foundation was created to help financially sustain programs at the Warren County Area Technology Center.

Dr. Ivan Schrodt, who previously donated five Corvettes to the National Corvette Museum in 2015, has now donated two Corvettes to the Advanced Motorsports Foundation to be fixed up and raced in the Holley LS Fest.

"I've been asked the question, 'You're not from Bowling Green or Warren County. Why did you get involved in that?' For me, what I saw was one of the more outstanding technical high schools that I've ever seen anywhere, an amazing program producing wonderful results," he said.

Schrodt has donated more than $90,000 in the last two years and plans to donate enough to sustain the program for years to come.

The funds have also helped create scholarships for Warren County Area Technology Center students.