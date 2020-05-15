Doctor explains rare syndrome linked to COVID-19

The CDC is preparing to alert doctors to watch for a dangerous inflammatory syndrome in children that could be linked to the coronavirus.

Health experts say every week they're learning something new about COVID-19. Now more than 100 children have been diagnosed with a rare syndrome linked to the virus that doctors are still learning about.

Pediatric multi-system inflammatory syndrome temporarily associated with COVID-19 is showing up in at least 14 states, including here in Kentucky, where two children have the syndrome: a 10-year-old and a 16-year-old.

"They tended to have antibody tests that were positive, indicating an infection in the past and their nose swabs looking for the virus were for the most part negative," said Dr. Kristina Bryant, pediatric infectious disease specialist with Norton Children’s Hospital.

"It appears to be like other things that we know about. but it is most definitely COVID-19 related," said Gov. Andy Beshear. "It is still rare and we hope it stays rare. We hope its not something that has just appeared late and increases."

Dr. Kristina Bryant says this syndrome presents symptoms resembling Kawasaki Disease and Toxic Shock Syndrome.

"Fever that goes on for days, red eyes and when I say red eyes think about conjunctivitis or a very dramatic pink eye, rash, sometimes kids will get a bright red tongue or red dry cracked lips, and swollen hands and feet that may or may not be red," she said.

The recommended treatment for the syndrome is evolving as experts learn more.

"So, this is a hyper-inflammatory state. It inflames blood vessels, it inflames other organs. It can inflame the heart itself, it can inflame the intestines," Dr. Bryant said. "The treatment is aimed at reducing inflammation. So medicines used to reduce inflammation are used to treat this. so think intravenous steroids for example."

Dr. Bryant says parents shouldn't panic, but should be cautious of your child's symptoms.

"If your child develops fever that doesn't go away, call your pediatrician and ask for your child to be evaluated," she said.

Dr. Bryant says it is perfectly to take your child to their pediatrician at this time.