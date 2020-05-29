Doctors recommend people with asthma and other respiratory illnesses to wear face masks

Masks have become the new normal of 2020 and those who suffer from respiratory illnesses or pre-existing conditions are highly encouraged to wear a mask while out in public settings.

"Those are people who really need to be extra careful and cautious and keep themselves protected. I think there are ways to try to decrease the discomfort they are having and control their symptoms so they can successfully wear those masks," said Kourtney Gardner, M.D., Graves Gilbert Clinic.

Respiratory illnesses cause inflammation of the lungs and according to doctors that could put people with those illnesses at a higher risk if they were to catch a virus-like COVID 19.

"Having asthma means that you have underlining inflammation and people who have more significant asthma disease either because of severity or more symptoms tend to have more inflammation than those that have fewer symptoms," added Dr. Gardner. "So those are people in particular who can get many diseases by getting a viral illness especially as something as severe as the COVID-19 infection"

While wearing a face mask is important, choosing the type of mask is just as important depending on what triggers your asthma specifically.

"There are generally three types of masks we think about there are the N95 masks which are going to trap much more of that heat and make it feel much harder to breathe. Those right now should be reserved only for frontline medical workers so the general population should not be wearing those and certainly, someone with asthma would probably feel that that made their respiratory symptoms worse," added Dr. Gardner.

"The other two types that people in the general public can be wearing now are surgical mask and cloth or hand made masks. There is a lot of variety to those handmade masks in that some of them are much more breathable than other certain fabrics may be less hot just like any sort of clothing that you wear. If you are an asthmatic that is triggered by being hot you wouldn't wear a wool sweater in the middle of summer. Similar to this certain fabric masks are going to make you feel less hot."

"There are also some people whose chemicals and fragrances are big triggers for them. So if that is the patient that I am talking to I tell them to be sure that you are getting a cotton mask and laundering it in scent and dye-free product. If you are adding that scented detergent and keep that on your face all day then certainly that can contribute to your symptoms."

Doctors are recommending that you use your rescue inhaler before you put your mask if you have to go out in a public setting.

"Make the duration as short as possible and also using the rescue inhaler just before wearing the mask and selecting the right kind of mask helps so like something that fits properly. Using the rescue inhaler right before you wear the mask helps in the short term," said Suman Shekar M.D., Med Center Health.

If you have any questions regarding wearing a face mask and what is best for you if you have a respiratory illness consult with your doctor.

