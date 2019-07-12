Dog rescued, believed to belong to deceased man found under Scottsville overpass

A dog believed to belong to a homeless man who was found deceased under an I-65 overpass has been rescued.

On Monday, police found a man with his belongings under the Scottsville Road overpass.

He was later identified by KSP as 59-year-old Charles Douglas Morton.

His next of kin have still not been found.

A Bowling Green-Warren County Humane Society employee posted on Facebook saying a dog had been frantically searching for her owner for days.

The shelter had been contacted by multiple people that said there was a loose dog close to the mall area. The adoption center's manager says they believed the dog belonged to someone who had passed away recently.

Multiple people tried to catch the female dog but she wasn't able to be caught until Thursday night.

They say a woman was able to gain the dog's trust, and get her to the shelter.

The shelter says the dog is very scared, and on the thin side, but still appears to be healthy.

"We would love to see nothing more than her go into a wonderful home -- whether that's with her finder, if they decide to adopt her, or with someone else," said Leah Lawrence, the adoption center's manager. "She is going to need some socialization. She is very scared and is going to need a lot of love and TLC, but we have no doubt that she is going to make her way into an amazing new home."

For now the dog is still in a stray hold for five days until they're legally allowed to do vet work and get the dog ready for adoption.

The finder has expressed interest in adopting her following that period of time.

The shelter says they frequently receive strays.

"We get anywhere from usually 30 to 40 strays a day, so they're constantly coming in so unfortunately we just don't know a lot of their background most of the time," said Lawrence.