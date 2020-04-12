Dollar General Distribution Center confirms COVID-19 case, will close for 24 hours

The Dollar General Distribution Center confirmed a positive case of COVID-19 Saturday.

"Although we have implemented proactive measures including increased cleaning throughout the distribution center, we are temporarily closing our site," according to a Dollar General statement to employees.

The Distribution Center says they have closed for 24-hours and will reopen Sunday morning, April 12.

The 24-hour closure, Dollar General said in a statement to employees, is to provide additional sanitation and prepare for re-opening normal scheduled operations Sunday.

"Dollar General continues to closely monitor and will comply with all federal, state, and local health regulations. The health and safety of our employees and customers is a top priority," Dollar General said in a statement to employees.

13 News reached out to the Distribution Center, but have yet to hear back.