Dollar General opens new store in Plano

While some brick and mortar stores go for building superstores, Dollar General appears to favor a different philosophy, building smaller stores but putting more of them in more parts of the area.

This Saturday February 1st, Dollar General will celebrate the official grand opening of its newest store in our area, at 2371 Plano Road in Warren County. The first 50 adult shoppers at the store will get a $10 Dollar General gift card.

Since its inception in 1993, the Dollar General Literacy Foundation has awarded more than $172-million in grants, helping more than 11-million people achieve literacy or continued education.

For more information about the foundation or how you can apply for employment with Dollar General, please read the attached news release.