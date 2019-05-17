Dolphin found dead in Fla. with hose in esophagus

During the necropsy of the animal found dead on Fort Myers Beach, they found a 24-inch hose in its esophagus and forestomach. (Source: Florida Fish and Wildlife)
By  | 
Updated: Fri 3:10 PM, May 17, 2019

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A second dolphin has been found dead along Fort Myers Beach as a result of garbage from humans.

Last Week, Florida Fish and Wildlife were called to Fort Myers Beach in Big Carlos Pass, where a 7-foot male dolphin had been found dead. A necropsy found a 24-inch hose in the animal’s esophagus and forestomach.

About a month ago, a female rough toothed dolphin was found dead along Fort Myers Beach. A necropsy found two plastic bags and a piece of a balloon in its stomach.

The FWC is reminding the public to secure and properly dispose of trash, as well as asking the public to take part in coastal cleanups.

In both cases, the FWC says additional testing is needed before a final cause of stranding and death is determined.

The FWC reminds everyone that marine mammals strand for a reason, which is often because the animals are sick or injured. No one should push the animal back in the water as it can delay the process of examination and treatment and often results in the animal re-stranding in worse condition.

Anyone who notices marine mammals stranded should call the FWC Wildlife Alert at 888-404-3922.

Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Read the original version of this article at mysuncoast.com.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus