Donation jar meant to support Bowling Green Police Officer stolen from Jet's Pizza

Bowling Green Police are asking for the public's help in finding who stole a donation jar from Jet's Pizza.

In the past, 13 News has coveredthe overwhelming support from the community in coming together to fundraise for Bowling Green Police Officer Ed Pulley, who is battling cancer.

Following a fundraiser organized at their store, Jared Nugent, of Jet's Pizza, has kept a jar on the counter for continual support.

That jar was stolen on Tuesday, as seen on surveillance footage posted by Bowling Green Police.



Contact the department if you know who these individuals might be.