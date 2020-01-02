Don't Pack Away The Umbrella Yet

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Justin Hobbs

Thursday, January 2, 2020

Rain ,rain, and more rain has been the story for today. We expect those showers to stick around for tonight. We may catch a few breaks at times but heading into Friday more moisture from the Gulf transports in bringing more shower activity. Temperatures take a fall as a wave of energy glides through into Sunday, if we can get deep enough moisture to tap into the cold air aloft we may see a few snow flakes fall late Saturday. We end the weekend with sunshine and near average temperatures, next chance of rain/snow heads this way late Monday into Tuesday.

TONIGHT: Breezy with Periods of Rain

Low 50, winds S-8

FRIDAY: Showers Likely, Warm

High 59, Low 37, winds SW-5

SATURDAY: AM Rain/Snow Showers, Blustery and Colder

High 40, Low 26, winds NW-14

