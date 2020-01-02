Don't Pack Away The Umbrella Yet

BOWLING GREEN, Ky (WBKO) -- WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast
Prepared by Justin Hobbs
Thursday, January 2, 2020
Rain ,rain, and more rain has been the story for today. We expect those showers to stick around for tonight. We may catch a few breaks at times but heading into Friday more moisture from the Gulf transports in bringing more shower activity. Temperatures take a fall as a wave of energy glides through into Sunday, if we can get deep enough moisture to tap into the cold air aloft we may see a few snow flakes fall late Saturday. We end the weekend with sunshine and near average temperatures, next chance of rain/snow heads this way late Monday into Tuesday.
Your Hometown Weather Leader Forecast...
TONIGHT: Breezy with Periods of Rain
Low 50, winds S-8
FRIDAY: Showers Likely, Warm
High 59, Low 37, winds SW-5
SATURDAY: AM Rain/Snow Showers, Blustery and Colder
High 40, Low 26, winds NW-14
