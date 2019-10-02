Downtown Bowling Green construction enters phase 3

Downtown Bowling Green can be a little tricky to navigate right now as crews continue to work on a renovation project to the downtown streetscape.

Phase one and two of the project are complete. In these phases, crews replaced the sidewalks around the buildings on the exterior of Fountain Square Park.

Currently, construction is in phase three, with the bulk of the work happening to the inside area of Fountain Square Park.

One of the biggest things the community will notice is the elimination of the inner loop around the park.

"So this project will square off that oval-shaped Fountain Square and kind of create a conventional corner crossing, much less distance, much safer for the pedestrian," said Bowling Green City Engineer, Melissa Cansler.

Fountain Square Park will actually be extended out into the area that used to be the inner loop around the park.

The goal of this project is to allow for better pedestrian movement around downtown.

"We get so many pedestrians down here now, in the evenings' people going out to eat, or having a cocktail, or getting a cup of coffee, or just walking their dog I think the changes are going to be great for the pedestrians," said Jim Sears, who works at Morris Jewelry. "You know, we were initially kind of thinking, 'Well, this is really going to slow us down' but for the most part, it really hasn't, people are adjusting accordingly."

In May work began on the sidewalks outside the buildings on the exterior of the park.

All summer along construction continued, for some creating a headache trying to access businesses downtown.

"But the square is open, we want to make sure everyone knows that those businesses are available for them to patronize," said Mayor, Bruce Wilkerson. "It's starting to take shape and we're kind of getting a little more excited as it does take that new shape."

Due to the construction at times parking can be limited and walking around downtown can be a challenge because most of the park is gated off.

Officials want to remind drivers that some traffic lights are turned off and have temporary stop signs in their place.

Officials say the biggest part of the construction should wrap up mid-November, with minor landscaping being done next spring.

