Dozens arrested in third night of protests in Louisville

A third night of protests in Louisville sparked by the police shooting of a black woman resulted in 37 arrests.

Chief of Public Safety Amy Hess says officials don't yet know the hometowns of those arrested.

Hess says a total of 10 people were arrested during protests Thursday and Friday.

Mayor Greg Fischer says five Louisville police officers were shot at late Saturday night. None were hit. Fischer says cleanup efforts are underway in Louisville.

He says a dusk-to-dawn curfew would continue Sunday night for a second straight night in Kentucky’s largest city.

