Dozens celebrated Mother's Day with carriage rides around Bowling Green

Rock'n B Farm brought their horse carriage to Fountain Square in downtown Bowling Green to celebrate Mother's Day.

"We wanted to do something special for Mother's Day," said Robin Harden, owner.

"I think everybody should have a carriage ride for Mother's Day or any other day," said Ann Harden, Robin's mother.

Today is a day set aside to celebrate mothers and riding in a carriage around your hometown is a fun way to do it.

"This is a whole different way of celebrating Mother's Day," Robin said.

The carriage rides will also be coming back for Father's Day on June 16th.

"Kinda thought it would be something a little bit different to do on Mother's Day so we're here and had a blast," said Brandy Cook, took a ride around town with her family.

Rock'n B Carriages travel to weddings, events, festivals, fundraisers, grand openings, or any other event.

"We went down in front of Spencer's, past the Nightcap, we went down in front of the Courthouse, we came back up and came all the way around the square and down past Steamer's and came back here," Cook said. "Oh, it was awesome and the little one loved it the most."

The rides were $10 per person per ride, every 30 minutes. Robin also took reservations.

"Mothers are our backbone to our society. We've got to honor mom somehow for all that stuff we put her through," Robin said.

Robin chose to use the Cinderella carriage for Mother's Day, to make every mom feel like princess.

"I think all mothers should be remembered, we should be pampered once in a while and this is the pampering day for mothers," said Ann Harden.

"It's good that there's always a Sunday set aside to say, "Hey, just in case you forgot, go tell your mother how happy you are to be alive," Robin said.

Rock'n B Farm will soon begin historic carriage rides throughout Bowling Green. For more information click Here.