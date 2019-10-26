Dozens of people go Over the Edge in Bowling Green for a good cause

Friday and Saturday in downtown Bowling Green people climbed down five stories of a building for the bravery of those who share their stories of abuse.

"This event really exemplifies the bravery that we ask of children on a daily basis. You can imagine how strong a child has to be to come forward and talk about you know someone they know and 90 percent of the time it is someone they know," said Jennifer Bryant, Director, Barren River Child Advocacy Center.

The Barren River Area Child Advocacy Center serves the 10 county BRADD region providing services to child sexual abuse victims. One worker who personally knows some of the kids, used the bravery of their stories to make it over the edge.

"I see kids every day at work and so when I got up there I was kind of nervous. But also all I did was think about the kids that we see everyday at the center and think about how brave they are to tell us their stories," said Heather Stockstill, Child Advocate, Barren River Child Advocacy Center.

"So it just means a lot that people donated to my fundraiser and that on behalf of the kids I got to go over and raise awareness for this cause in our community," added Stockstill.

Individual repellers were called to commit to raising one thousand dollars for the Child Advocacy Center.

The center is funded through private donations, state, federal and foundation grants. Also, the center says sadly it has been busier than it ever has before.

"Unfortunately Kentucky ranks first in the number of child abuse substantiations, according to the most recent child maltreatment report. We alone at the center support 733 kids last year so I know you would agree with me even one is too many,"added Bryant.

It's critical the center receives extra funding from events like over the edge to give children all the help and resources they need.