Morgantown doctor now offering COVID-19 testing

As COVID-19 continues to spread more doctors are gaining access to the test and are also changing the way they would traditionally see patients.

Dr. Hammad in Morgantown posted to his office Facebook account, letting the community know that his office is now conducting the test for coronavirus.

His office is seeing patients who suspect they may have the illness outside to help prevent the spread of the disease and asks anyone who who thinks they have the virus and wants to be seen at his office to call first so they can prepare for your arrival.

"The last two days we were lucky enough to have the ability to test here, since we have an outbreak of the disease at the nursing home and also the community," said Dr. Hammad. "So we can save our patients a trip down to Bowling Green and also save the Bowling Green patients and people of Bowling Green from possible carriers or people with the disease."

"We're still open to the community to provide service for the patients who are not sick but still need us," said Pamela Phelps, Nurse Practitioner specialist. Pamela says the office is treating patients that are non-COVID related, such as some injures, labs, x-rays and more.

In addition to offering drive up service, his office is also offering telehealth visits for those who wish to have an office visit in the comfort of their own home.

You can visit his office at:

234 West Porter Street

Morgantown, Kentucky 42261

(270) 526-9652