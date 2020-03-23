Dr. Mark Jekanowski Appointed World Agricultural Outlook Board Chairman

Chief Economist Robert Johansson today announced the appointment of Dr. Mark Jekanowski as the World Agricultural Outlook Board Chairman. Dr. Jekanowski is currently acting Board chairman and will assume his new duties on March 29.

“Dr. Jekanowski brings to this leadership position extensive experience in domestic and global agricultural commodity markets and deep understanding of the World Agricultural Board and its unique mission.” Johansson said.

Dr. Jekanowski will be responsible for leading the development and release of the monthly World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE) report. He will also serve as program chairman for USDA’s largest annual meeting, the Agricultural Outlook Forum.

Dr. Jekanowski joined the World Agricultural Outlook Board in 2019 as deputy chairman. Prior to that he was with USDA’s Economic Research Service (ERS), first serving as chief of the Crops Branch, and later as deputy director for the ERS commodity outlook program. Previously, Dr. Jekanowski was a senior vice president and head of the Washington office of Informa Economics.

Dr. Jekanowski succeeds Dr. Seth Meyer, who departed USDA in July 2019 after servicing as chairman of the World Agricultural Outlook Board for five years.

The World Agricultural Outlook Board is USDA’s focal point for economic intelligence and the commodity outlook for U.S. and world agriculture. The Board coordinates, reviews, and approves the monthly World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE) report as well as USDA’s long-term agricultural projections.

