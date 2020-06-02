Mayes & Ware Eye Care navigates COVID-19, new ownership

Like all professionals in the medical industry, navigating restrictions due to COVID-19 has become a new challenge. Patients now need proper Personal Protection Equipment (PPE), proper social distancing, more sanitization of the environment and surfaces, among a host of other challenges related to patient and staff safety.

Near the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Dr.Ware announced his retirement. Dr.Tyler Mayes took over soon after, now operating a practice known in the Bowling Green area for over a decade.

"I took over for Dr.Ware in October of 2019 and just starting any new practice is always kind of tough. Then you throw in the COVID-19 with it and it's just been a bigger hurdle. Luckily I have a great staff, in fact it's the same staff he had. He trusted them to take such a great care of patients, I've got no reason to doubt them they've been fantastic during the entire outbreak."

Dr. Mayes says his office is taking a phased re-open approach like the rest of the country, but plans to open to normal business hours later this summer.

"Our patients do not come in the office and sit in our waiting room. We will actually come to your vehicle, check your temperature, ask the CDC recommended questions and guidelines before your ever come into our office. You go straight into exam time from there," said Dr. Mayes. "So far it's already further our already vigilant cleaning like we've always did. We've just added the new CDC guidelines to what we are currently doing to make sure everybody stays safe including my staff, my patients and me."

Dr. Mayes says everyone will require a mask. From his doctors, to his staff and his patients. And if you do not have one his office will provide a mask for you. Mayes always wanted to express his concern about patients who are waiting to seek vision care but fear coming to see a doctor due to COVID-19.

"Our biggest fear is that our patients are walking around with one contact or they are walking around without their glasses or God forbid someone driving without their contacts or glasses. We don't want anyone to be scared coming into the office at the risk of their visual safety. We offer full services to make sure you have your glasses, you contacts or anything else you may need. And we're doing that with the utmost safety with everyone involved," said Dr. Mayes.

Dr. Mayes says he chose Dr. Ware's practice because their method of patient care was so similar, "That was his biggest priority in running his practice. I wanted to keep his name in it to show him the respect he deserves. He worked very hard and established the protocol to give the care that patients need and those are exactly the same views that I have and how I deal with every patient that comes in."

Dr. Mayes says at this time he is seeing patients by appointment only.

MAYES & WARE EYE CARE

952 Fairview Avenue

Bowling Green, KY 42101

Located at the intersection of 31-W Bypass and Fairview Avenue across from Midas Muffler and Warren RECC.

Phone: 270-781-2220

For more information about Dr. Tyler Mayes and his practice,