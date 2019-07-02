Drakes Creek next to receive waterway mile markers

On Saturday, Warren County Emergency Management and the Drakes Creek Canoe Club began placing waterway mile markers along Drakes Creek.

They installed 4 signs marking miles 19 through 23. The markers are used to help water recreationists identify their location to first-responders in the event of an emergency.

The system has already been used after a possible water rescue on Monday. Two kayakers were able to direct first responders to the right location of someone believed to be in distress by using the last mile marker that they had passed. Responders were able to locate the individual and provide assistance.

More markers throughout the creek are expected to be installed over the next 10 days, according to officials.

Warren County Emergency Management has plans to install similar mile markers throughout the Barren River in the future.