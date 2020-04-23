Drakesboro man arrested after pursuit

A Drakesboro man was arrested Wednesday after police said he led them on a pursuit.

The Greenville Police Department received a complaint of a hit and run collision near Backyard Smokehouse on North Main Street just after noon. GPD saw the suspected vehicle, a 1999 Chevrolet pickup, near the intersection of North Main and Depot Street.

When a traffic stop was made, police said the driver of the truck, later identified as Barry Gary, 43, of Drakesboro, drove away after being approached.

Gary led police in a pursuit on Brank and Paradise Streets and onto KY 176 toward Drakesboro. GPD said Gary passed several vehicles in No Passing Zones, turned off KY 176 toward Gregory Lake and then fled on foot into Highway Cemetery where he was apprehended. Police said it was also determined that Gary struck a parked Powderly Police cruiser prior to the initial hit and run.

Gary was arrested and charged with DUI 1st Offense (Aggravating Circumstances), Fleeing/Evading Police 1st Degree- Vehicle, Wanton Endangerment 1st Degree, Leaving the Scene of an Accident, Criminal Mischief 2nd Degree, Fleeing/Evading Police 2nd Degree- On Foot, Improper Passing, and Reckless Driving. Central City and Powderly Police Departments assisted with the pursuit.