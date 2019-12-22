Dreams Of A White Christmas Are Far Off

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

*Now on your Amazon Alexa device!*

Prepared by Justin Hobbs

Sunday, December 22, 2019

Temperatures were back in the 50's today with clouds hanging on fairly persistent. As clouds move out for Monday and sunshine returns we increase the temperatures with at as highs climb back to the 60's. Into Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, we continue to ride the warming roller coaster with highs in the low to mid 60's. Rain chances will make a return as we round out the week and head into the weekend.

Be Weather Ready by downloading the WBKO Weather App from Google Play and the App Store:

CLICK HERE

Your Hometown Weather Leader Forecast...

TONIGHT: Fairly Cloudy

Low 41, winds NE-4

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny, Mild

High 60, Low 36, winds NE-8

TUESDAY (CHRISTMAS EVE): Mostly Sunny, Mild

High 61, Low 42, winds NE-3

Hour-by-Hour and 7-day Forecast at WBKO.com/weather

24 Hour First Alert WeatherPhone 270-467-0373

AAASystems WeatherCam Network wbko.com/weather/cams