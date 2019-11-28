"Dress" Warm For Your Thanksgiving

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

*Now on your Amazon Alexa device!*

Prepared by Justin Hobbs

Thursday, November 28, 2019

Happy Thanksgiving! Today looks decent with a mix of sun in clouds, albeit chilly. We may see a few light rain showers in the late evening and night. A new system arrives this weekend with showers developing late on Black Friday. We may once again be dealing with gusty winds and heavy rain Saturday into Sunday. As colder air dives in late Sunday, we may see showers end as a bit of light snow. Drier and colder air swoops in as we move out of November into December.

Be Weather Ready by downloading the WBKO Weather App from Google Play and the App Store:

CLICK HERE

Your Hometown Weather Leader Forecast...

THANKSGIVING DAY (THURSDAY): Partly Sunny, Chilly

High 49, Low 54, winds N-6

BLACK FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy with Late Day/Evening Showers

High 51, Low 41, winds NE-5

SATURDAY: Rain Likely, Thunder Possible. Breezy and Warmer

High 61, Low 45, winds S-13

Hour-by-Hour and 7-day Forecast at WBKO.com/weather

24 Hour First Alert WeatherPhone 270-467-0373

AAASystems WeatherCam Network wbko.com/weather/cams