Drew Brees posts apology on Instagram for protest comments

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees apologized for comments he made regarding protests a day earlier, saying "it breaks my heart to know the pain I have caused.” (Source: WVUE)
Updated: Thu 9:21 AM, Jun 04, 2020

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE/Gray News) - New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees has taken to social media to apologize for comments he made regarding protests of the National Anthem.

In an interview Wednesday, Drew Brees stated, “I will never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States of America or our country.”

His comments were immediately met with backlash by many of his own teammates and other athletes. Several Saints players, including Michael Thomas and Alvin Kamara unfollowed Brees on social media.

Safety Malcolm Jenkins also posted a video to Instagram Wednesday sharing a message to Brees saying, “I considered you a friend, I looked up to you, you’re someone I had a great deal of respect for, but sometimes you should shut the (expletive) up.”

Brees posted his apology on his Instagram page

His statement goes on to say,

“This is where I stand:

I stand with the black community in the fight against systemic racial injustice and police brutality and support the creation of real policy change that will make a difference.”

There have been many protests around the country following the death of George Floyd while being arrested by Minneapolis Police. The four officers involved in the incident have since been arrested and charged in his death.

I would like to apologize to my friends, teammates, the City of New Orleans, the black community, NFL community and anyone I hurt with my comments yesterday. In speaking with some of you, it breaks my heart to know the pain I have caused. In an attempt to talk about respect, unity, and solidarity centered around the American flag and the national anthem, I made comments that were insensitive and completely missed the mark on the issues we are facing right now as a country. They lacked awareness and any type of compassion or empathy. Instead, those words have become divisive and hurtful and have misled people into believing that somehow I am an enemy. This could not be further from the truth, and is not an accurate reflection of my heart or my character. This is where I stand: I stand with the black community in the fight against systemic racial injustice and police brutality and support the creation of real policy change that will make a difference. I condemn the years of oppression that have taken place throughout our black communities and still exists today. I acknowledge that we as Americans, including myself, have not done enough to fight for that equality or to truly understand the struggles and plight of the black community. I recognize that I am part of the solution and can be a leader for the black community in this movement. I will never know what it’s like to be a black man or raise black children in America but I will work every day to put myself in those shoes and fight for what is right. I have ALWAYS been an ally, never an enemy. I am sick about the way my comments were perceived yesterday, but I take full responsibility and accountability. I recognize that I should do less talking and more listening...and when the black community is talking about their pain, we all need to listen. For that, I am very sorry and I ask your forgiveness.

