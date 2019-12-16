Statewide "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" campaign

The Kentucky Office of Highway Safety and state police have announced a “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" campaign to reduce impaired driving fatalities. A statement from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the campaign began last week and will continue through Jan. 1. The campaign will include public service ads with images of Santa and the slogan, “He sees you when you’re drinking." The ads will be placed at gas stations, bars and restaurants in more than 60 cities. Officials say the state has recorded 22 drunken driving deaths during Christmas and New Year’s over the last five years.