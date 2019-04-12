Drive Toward A Cure and the NCM Motorsports Park teamed up to raise money for Parkinson's Disease

Car owners are Driving Toward A Cure, all to raise money for Parkinson's disease.

From California to Kentucky, a charity from across the country teamed up with Bowling Green's National Corvette Museum Motorsports Park to raise funds to support Parkinson's Disease research and patient care.

Deb Pollack, the founder of the non-profit says, "We're here for the second year in a row at Motorsports Park they've been a wonderful wonderful supporter of ours."

This years event, hosted during Parkinson's Awareness Month, had an entry fee of $125 for drivers to drive the 3.2 mile track throughout the day.

The non-profit has raised thousands of dollars over the last 3 years.

Pollack says, "Since 2016 when we first established the non- profit, we've raised over $200,000 from car clubs and organizations throughout the nation."

The cause is one that is near to Pollack's heart.

"In 2006, I lost my mom to Parkinson's, and I've been in the car industry for a very, very long time. And in 2016, my mom would have turned 90, 10 years since she was gone and I thought, if I don't do something more formalized to honor her right now, it won't be as significant." explains Pollack.

For Pollack, a community of support rallied around her and lead to the founding of "Drive Toward A Cure".

She says, "I went to my community of the car people. It kind of takes a village and we established Drive Toward A Cure, which is now a 501(C)(3) non-profit."

The car community showed up in Bowling Green, too, in order to raise money and see what their cars could do.

Pollack expressed her enjoyment of the event saying, "It's a really nice gathering of different folks who just want to come out drive and want to help support the cause."

To donate, click here for more information.